Photos: Mahama, Ouattara sign joint declaration on cocoa sector reforms

Audio By Carbonatix
President John Dramani Mahama and Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara have reaffirmed their commitment to closer cooperation in the cocoa sector following a high-level summit held in Abidjan on Tuesday, June 16, on the future of the cocoa economy.
The meeting ended with the signing of a joint declaration aimed at improving farmer incomes, promoting sustainability, and increasing local cocoa processing in both countries, which together produce about 60% of the world's cocoa.
A key outcome was the decision to reinforce the Living Income Differential (LID) and further harmonise producer prices to help shield farmers from fluctuations in international market prices.
The two leaders also agreed to strengthen efforts to combat illegal mining, protect water bodies, and address the effects of climate change on cocoa production.
In addition, Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire pledged to deepen research collaboration to tackle Cocoa Swollen Shoot Virus Disease (CSSVD) and other pests affecting farms.
President Mahama returned to Accra on Tuesday after the summit, which concluded with both countries reaffirming their commitment to strengthening cooperation across the cocoa value chain.
Below are some photos from the summit:
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