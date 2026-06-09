In photos: One dead, three injured in fuel tanker crash on Accra–Tema motorway

Audio By Carbonatix
One person has died, and three others sustained injuries after a fuel tanker and a tipper truck collided and burst into flames on the Accra–Tema Motorway late Monday, June 8.
The crash occurred at about 11:49 p.m. between Saka Saka Park and Tanink Ghana when the fuel tanker belonging to GIG EMPIRE and the tipper truck were involved in a head-on collision, triggering a major fire outbreak.
Firefighters from the Tema Motorway Fire Station, with support from crews from Ashaiman and the Tema Industrial Area, responded to the scene and battled the blaze for several hours. The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) said the fire was successfully contained and fully extinguished, preventing a potentially devastating explosion.
Three injured occupants, Kwabena Agyapong, Joseph Teye Quarshie, and Aaron Kyei, were rushed to the Tema General Hospital for treatment before firefighters arrived at the scene.
The charred remains of a man believed to be the driver of the tipper truck were later recovered and handed over to the Police for preservation and further investigation.
The intense fire caused extensive damage to both vehicles, destroying the tanker and severely damaging the front sections of the two trucks. An undetermined quantity of fuel was also lost in the incident.
Meanwhile, traffic on the busy motorway remains heavily congested as emergency personnel continue recovery and clearance operations. The cause of the crash and subsequent fire is under investigation.
Below are scenes from the crash site:
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