Weld meets in Ghana to honour Otumfuo as pillar of peace

E ON 3 Group and its key partners have announced the ‘World-Meets-in-Ghana Executive Dinner Ball’ to celebrate His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene, as a Pillar of Peace on the occasion of his 27th coronation anniversary.

The event is intended to honour and highlight Otumfuo’s distinguished legacy in promoting peace, diplomacy, cultural exchange and economic development in Ghana and beyond.

The landmark celebration is being organised by E ON 3 Group in collaboration with Manhyia Palace, KGL Group, Diaspora Affairs Office of the Office of the President of Ghana, The Commonwealth Secretariat, Bank of Ghana, Multi Bank Group-Dubai, African Gold Market Association, Typhoon Greenfield, Ghana Link, Devprag Tokenization LLC - Dubai, Stratcon Energy, Ghana Gold Board, Gold Coast Refinery, Dawark Gold Refinery, Caveman, Popo-Global Investment, Access Bank Ghana PLC, Emirates Gold–DMCC, and Touch of Bronze.

This is contained in a press release issued by E ON 3 Group and key partners , dated April 14, 2026.

Under the theme “Advancing Peace and Sustainable Economic Development Through Royal Vision,” the event will take place at the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Jubilee Hall at Manhyia Palace, Kumasi, on Friday, April 24, 2026.

The Special Guest of Honour is Her Excellency Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Secretary-General of the Commonwealth.

His Royal Majesty Ogiame -Atuwatse III, the Olu of Warri Kingdom, Nigeria, and Her Royal Highness Olori Atuwatse III, the Queen Consort of the Warri Kingdom are attending as Royal Guests.

The event will bring together global leaders, members of the diplomatic community, government officials, business leaders, traditional authorities and members of the African diaspora.

In addition, the event will provide an opportunity for world leaders , Ghanaians, the African diaspora and the global community to own a piece of the Otumfuo Commemorative Gold Coin and Gold Medal, minted in honour of the Asantehene’s contributions to peace and national stability.

Background

Since ascending the Golden Stool in 1999, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has extended his influence beyond Ghana through leadership that combines traditional authority with modern diplomacy, peacebuilding and cultural preservation.

Arbitration of Chieftaincy and Land Disputes

Otumfuo has successfully mediated numerous stool/chieftaincy disputes across Asanteman, many of which had remained unresolved for years.

Among them was the Effiduase stool dispute, which had lasted for 23 years before being resolved after seven sittings under his mediation.

The Tepa stool dispute, which had lingered for 13 years, was resolved in five sittings, while the Adonten stool dispute, also spanning 13 years, was settled after eleven sittings.

Other chieftaincy disputes resolved include Tafo, Bechem, Bekwai, Kokofu, Agona, and Kumawu. These, in addition to numerous land disputes that were resolved, along with his leadership style and other key socioeconomic initiatives he introduced, including the widely acclaimed Otumfuo Education Fund, earned him the title “King Solomon.”

The then Chief Justice, Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, when receiving the gold coin, noted that Otumfuo’s interventions in such disputes had significantly reduced the burden on the courts.

Mediating Political Tensions

Otumfuo has also played a key role in supporting peaceful political transitions in Ghana.

In 2012, he convened all presidential candidates in Kumasi, where they committed themselves to peaceful elections by signing a peace pact known as the Kumasi Declaration.

He also facilitated a quiet diplomatic engagement that helped ease tensions surrounding the 2016 general election, contributing to a peaceful political transition.

International arena

In 2019, Otumfuo addressed the United Nations High-Level Forum on the Culture of Peace, speaking on the topic “Partnership for a Culture of Peace: Mobilising Traditional Leadership and Communities for Peace and Security.” His address received global commendation.

That same year, he received the “Pillar of Peace” Award at the inaugural African Premier Leadership Awards, partly in recognition of his role in restoring peace in Dagbon after years of mediation.

Otumfuo Commemorative Gold Coin

In recognition of his contributions to peace, the Bank of Ghana gave approval to E ON 3 Group, an investment and business solution company to mint a 24-karat Otumfuo Commemorative Gold Coin in his honour.

The coin was officially launched at the Manhyia Palace on December 12, 2021 with the support of key partners including Manhyia Palace, KGL Group, PMMC, Access Bank Ghana PLC, Gold Coast Refinery, Future Africa Foundation, GLICO and Coronation Insurance.

Special presentations of Otumfuo

Commemorative Gold Coin

Since its launch, the commemorative gold coin has been presented to several distinguished personalities and institutions.

The recipients include:

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene, in whose honour the coin was launched. Receiving the gold coin, Otumfuo stated that he shares the honour with Asanteman and Ghana. President John Dramani Mahama, on receiving the gold coin, commented that Otumfuo helped in securing the 2016 IMF bailout, which turned the economy around. Recently, when Otumfuo presented the Bawku mediation report, the President made a profound statement: "Otumfuo has shown that he does not belong to Ashanti alone. He is a national asset.” President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on receiving the gold coin, stated that it is appropriate that Otumfuo has been honoured on the continental and international levels and also by minting of the coin in his honour. He thanked Otumfuo for helping to achieve lasting peace in Dagbon during his tenure as President, as well as other support he offered his government to advance the development of the country. Former President John Agyekum Kufuor, when receiving the gold coin, recalled that Otumfuo facilitated Ghana’s HIPC exit, a development that led to the cancellation of Ghana’s external debts totalling $4 billion. Former President Kufuor further stated, “If Otumfuo’s achievement in the resolution of the Dagbon conflict had been in Europe or America, I am sure the Nobel Peace prize would have been bestowed on him and the two other monarchs who mediated in the crisis.” Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the Vice President at the time, who also received the gold coin, said, “Otumfuo’s achievements are outstanding. Ghana has benefited from his wise counsel and peace initiatives.” Mr Alex Dadey, Executive Chairman of KGL Group, said, “ Hundreds of years from today into the future, let this coin being launched today become a collector’s item and an everlasting touchstone marking the remarkable achievement of peacemaking that the 16th Asantehene of the Great Asante Kingdom of Ghana provided his people, and indeed, his country.” Sir Sam Jonah, Executive Chairman of Jonah Capital, while receiving the gold coin said, “It is refreshing that Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is being celebrated while he is alive. For far too long we tend to celebrate the dead and all the good things that the person did tend to be forgotten. He has achieved so much and celebrating him with the gold coin is in order.” Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Minister of Energy (2021-2024) while receiving the gold coin, stated, “ For some of us, we have always believed that the value of gold is in the store of gold. It is precious, and it’s always good to store your money in it. I will encourage every able Ghanaian willing and with the resources to have this value stored for you. You buy it today, and I’m sure in five years, it will probably have doubled in value for you. “ On October 23, 2025, the Commonwealth Secretary-General, Her Excellency Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, received the gold coin, and commented: “Otumfuo’s peace initiatives are well documented, and as a Commonwealth, we associate with the initiatives. All the 56 countries within the Commonwealth need peace to develop. We all work within the charter of the Commonwealth. The charter deals with democracy, good governance, human rights and the rule of law, and all of this can happen if we have peace.”

Many others who received the gold coin also praised Otumfuo for being a high value peacemaker, one whom Ghana will always be proud of.

Bawku Peace Initiative

Otumfuo also served as the sole mediator in the Bawku chieftaincy conflict, holding a number of mediation sessions with the feuding parties at Manhyia Palace before submitting his report to President John Dramani Mahama at the Jubilee House on December 16, 2025.

Clearly, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II continues to stand as a symbol of peace, unity and visionary leadership, whose influence extends far beyond traditional authority.

The World-Meets-in-Ghana Executive Dinner Ball will therefore serve as a fitting platform for Ghana and the international community to celebrate a monarch whose leadership has helped strengthen peace, stability and development.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.