‘Statesmanship over partisanship’ – Sam Jonah hails Otumfuo for honouring Kufuor, Mahama and Akufo-Addo

Business mogul Sir Sam Jonah has described the joint honouring of Ghana’s three former and current presidents by Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II as a definitive message that statesmanship must always prevail over partisan victory.

Speaking at the 'World-Meets-in-Ghana' Executive Gala held at the Manhyia Palace on Friday, April 24, Sir Sam Jonah provided a stirring commentary on the decision by His Majesty the Asantehe to award gold medals to President John Dramani Mahama, former President Nana Akufo-Addo, and former President John Agyekum Kufuor.

The gala, held in honour of the 27th enstoolment anniversary of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, brought together high-level dignitaries, policymakers, and members of the Ghanaian diaspora under the theme of advancing peace and sustainable development.

The event was graced by Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey as the Special Guest of Honour.

“Three leaders, one golden thread”

In an address that drew repeated applause, Sir Jonah framed the moment as a celebration of enduring leadership across political eras.

“President John Mahama, former presidents Nana Akufo-Addo and John Agyekum Kufuor. Three leaders, three eras, one golden thread: service to the nation. Give them a round of applause,” he declared.

The three statesmen were honoured with gold medals at the ceremony, a gesture Sir Jonah said reflects a deeper national truth about leadership and legacy.

Recognising distinct contributions

He highlighted the individual contributions of each leader to Ghana’s stability and development, particularly in advancing peace initiatives.

On President Mahama, he noted:

“President Mahama, for continuing the Dagbon process, establishing the 1 billion cedis for the Bawku Revitalisation Fund, stabilising the cedi, and drawing deep respect for traditional authority.”

For former President Akufo-Addo, he said:

“For President Akufo-Addo, under whose watch Dagbon achieved lasting peace, and who delivered the transformative pre-SHS policy that the World Bank called one of the most impactful in our history.”

And for former President Kufuor, he added:

“And for President Kufuor, who initiated that Dagbon peace process, introduced a national health insurance scheme and sailed Ghana through an HIPC, cancelling billions in debt and stabilising the economy.”

A message of unity from the throne

Sir Jonah stressed that the decision by the Asantehene to honour the three leaders together carries profound symbolic weight.

“By honouring them jointly, Otumfuo is sending a clear message, louder than any speech, that statesmanship is not about partisan victory. It is about continuing enduring contributions to peace, prosperity and national development,” he said.

“Different facets, same golden purpose.”

The event underscored Otumfuo Osei Tutu II’s long-standing role as a unifying national figure and advocate for peace. In 2019, the revered traditional ruler addressed the United Nations High-Level Forum on the Culture of Peace, reinforcing his global standing in conflict resolution and diplomacy.

The Executive Gala forms part of activities marking the Asantehene’s 27 years on the Golden Stool, a reign widely credited with strengthening traditional governance, promoting national cohesion, and elevating Ghana’s diplomatic and cultural influence.

Beyond the ceremonial honours, the evening’s message resonated with Ghana’s progress built not on isolated achievements but on a continuum of leadership, each era laying foundations for the next.

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