Global leaders descend on Manhyia as Otumfuo marks 27-year reign with Executive Gala

The Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Jubilee Hall became the epicentre of international diplomacy and traditional grandeur on Friday, 24th April 2026, as a high-level Executive Gala was held to commemorate the 27th enstoolment anniversary of the Asantehene.

Organised by the Diaspora Affairs Office of the Office of the President in strategic partnership with the E ON 3 Group, the 'World-Meets-in-Ghana' gala celebrated the Asantehene’s nearly three-decade reign under the theme 'Advancing Peace & Sustainable Economic Development Through Royal Vision'.

The event drew a distinguished assembly of political, traditional, religious, and business titans to the Manhyia Palace, all gathered to pay homage to a monarch widely regarded as a stabilising force in African governance.

The presence of Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, the Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, as the Special Guest of Honour, underscored the global reach of the Asantehene’s influence.

The celebration was not merely a local milestone but a recognition of Otumfuo’s role in "promoting peace, conflict resolution, and sustainable development" across the African continent.

Observers at the gala noted that the Asantehene’s leadership has consistently bridged the gap between ancient tradition and modern economic progress. His interventions in national mediation and his commitment to educational reform were highlighted as key components of his pillar of peace legacy—a title that has resonated at the highest levels of international discourse, including the United Nations.

The Diaspora Affairs Office emphasised that the gala served to reinforce the Asantehene’s visionary leadership as a catalyst for national cohesion and economic progress.

By bringing together key stakeholders, dignitaries, and members of the international community", the event provided a platform to discuss how royal vision can continue to drive sustainable development in a rapidly changing world.

“This celebration holds profound significance, as it honours the enduring legacy of His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, whose visionary leadership has been instrumental in fostering peace... not only within the Asante Kingdom but across Ghana and the African continent,” the organisers noted.

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