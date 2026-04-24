AI-powered drones slash malaria cases

A pilot project that used of drones and artificial intelligence to target mosquito breeding sites has reduced malaria cases by nearly half in parts of the Eastern Region.

At the Asuom Health Centre, where malaria has long dominated outpatient attendance, health workers say the pressure on services eased during the pilot period.

“It is our number one burden,” says Philip Penti, Malaria Focal Person for the Ghana Health Service in the Kwaebibirem Municipality.

“But we saw fewer cases during the pilot period compared to the same time the previous year.”

For years, the facility’s outpatient department recorded high numbers of malaria cases, with mothers carrying feverish children, weak patients requiring support to walk, and families seeking urgent treatment.

Within four months of the intervention, however, nearly half of Outpatient Department-reported malaria cases has declined, a development health officials attribute to a targeted Larval Source Management (LSM) approach powered by drone technology and artificial intelligence.

Mr Penti, who has worked in malaria control for a decade, described the innovation as a potential turning point in Ghana’s fight against the disease.

Ghana is shifting from malaria control to elimination, building on steady declines in cases and deaths, although the disease remains endemic and poses a risk to the entire population.

The World Health Organization estimates that Ghana recorded about 6.6 million malaria cases and 11,464 deaths in 2023.

The National Malaria Elimination Strategic Plan (NMESP) 2024–2028 aims to reduce malaria mortality by 90 per cent and case incidence by 50 per cent, with elimination targeted in 21 low-burden districts.

Central to this strategy is Larval Source Management, which focuses on identifying and eliminating mosquito breeding grounds.

According to the World Health Organization, when properly applied, LSM reduces mosquito populations both indoors and outdoors and helps delay insecticide resistance.

In the elimination phase, it is considered an important complementary tool for targeting residual malaria “hotspots” while reducing reliance on insecticides.

The drone-based approach is being led by Japanese firm Sora Technology.

Mr. Yosuke Kaneko, Chief Executive Officer, explained that the process begins with mapping target areas using satellite tools.

“We use drones with RGB cameras to capture high-resolution images of the visible spectrum,” he said.

“These images are processed into a high-resolution orthomosaic map, which we use to identify water bodies.”

Mr. Yosuke added that artificial intelligence is then applied to analyse environmental characteristics and classify water bodies by mosquito breeding risk.

“The result is a data-driven, resource-efficient intervention,” he said.

The system enables field officers to focus larviciding efforts on high-risk sites, improving efficiency compared to traditional methods.

Previously, field officers manually searched for stagnant water, collected samples and applied larvicides, a process described by practitioners as labour-intensive and often incomplete.

Isaac Owusu Mantey, a Zoomlion official involved in the programme, said the traditional approach posed significant challenges.

“The mapping is especially tedious. Officers can miss breeding grounds entirely,” he said.

Under the new model, drones identify breeding sites, while local partners undertake targeted spraying.

A comparative study conducted across eight communities-four using the drone-based system and four using manual methods-provided early evidence of the intervention’s effectiveness.

Professor Godfred Bokpin, a finance professor, who led the study, said the findings demonstrated clear efficiency gains.

“The drone-based intervention identified more than 200 percent more high-risk water bodies than the manual method.

“And yet, it used significantly less larvicide, saving 50 to 75 percent on insecticide and labor, depending on the scale of operations.

“This shows improved targeting and efficiency. If drones can be upgraded to also spray, the cost-effectiveness and impact would increase dramatically,” he said.

Although the pilot period was relatively short to assess long-term epidemiological outcomes, health facilities in intervention areas recorded notable reductions in malaria cases.

Prof. Bokpin recommended scaling up the approach in districts targeted for elimination.

“Unless Ghana revises its current LSM strategy, drone technology remains the most efficient and cost-effective method,” he said.

Mr. Samuel Hackman, Executive Secretary of the Ghana Country Coordinating Mechanism of the Global Fund, described the intervention as “critical to the fight against malaria.”

He said the approach aligned with Ghana’s broader strategy to improve efficiency in malaria control.

“Targeted interventions eliminate waste and save money. I have seen Sora’s work in high-burden areas in southern Ghana, and the results are impressive. Scaling this across West Africa could be transformative,” he said.

With declining global funding for malaria programmes, Mr Hackman stressed the importance of cost-effective solutions.

“Low-cost, high-impact solutions like this are exactly what we need,” he said.

However, experts have urged caution regarding regulatory compliance.

Mr. Mawuli Gbekor, Head of the Geographic Information Systems Unit at the Environmental Protection Authority, said the use of drones must adhere to national aviation and data protection laws.

“Drones can capture everything, including private spaces. Operators must secure consent from the local authorities and communities and ensure data captured is used solely for the intended purposes,” he says.

The pilot initiative highlights the potential of integrating technology into public health interventions.

As Ghana advances towards malaria elimination, stakeholders say innovation, alongside sustained investment and community engagement, will be critical to achieving lasting results.

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