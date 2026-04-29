Ntim Fordjour demands probe into ‘indecent’ scenes at Accra Carnival

Member of Parliament for Assin South, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, has called for a full-scale investigation into events that unfolded during the recent Accra Carnival in Osu, describing them as “grossly indecent” and unacceptable.

In a post shared on X on Wednesday, April 29, the legislator questioned the role of state institutions in what he characterised as a public display of inappropriate behaviour.

Rev. Fordjour alleged that certain activities that took place on the streets of Osu during the carnival amounted to “state-sanctioned public display of grossly indecent acts,” raising concerns about the involvement or oversight of authorities.

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He further claimed that officers of the Ghana Police Service were visibly present and appeared to be “chaperoning these absurdities,” a situation he said demands urgent scrutiny.

“Is this the kind of reset we were promised?” he questioned, suggesting that the developments contradict expectations of improved governance and moral standards.

The MP insisted that the matter goes beyond public outrage and requires institutional accountability, particularly given the scale and visibility of the event in one of Accra’s busiest districts.

He specifically called for investigations into the possible involvement or complicity of the Ministry of the Interior and the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, along with their affiliated agencies.

According to him, “a full-scale investigation into this event and potential complicity… must commence immediately without compromise.”

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.