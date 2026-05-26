Doyina gets new Police District Headquarters to strengthen security

A newly constructed District Police Headquarters has been commissioned at Doyina in the Ejisu Municipality to enhance security and policing services in the area and its adjoining communities.

The facility, under the Ejisu Police Division of the Ashanti Region, will supervise police operations at Akyinakrom, Kwaso, and Doyina.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, the Ashanti South Police Commander, DCOP Joseph Nyaaba, described the project as a major step towards strengthening law enforcement in the area.

“It therefore became necessary to establish a police presence in Doyina to improve security, maintain law and order, and ensure the safety of the people within the communities,” he stated.

According to the police, residents previously travelled to Akyina to report criminal and civil cases because there was no police station in Doyina, a situation that affected rapid response to incidents.

DCOP Nyaaba said the new headquarters would improve police administration, coordination, and operational efficiency within the district.

“Today, we are witnessing not only the realisation of that vision, but also another significant step forward with the commissioning of this District,” he added.

Police authorities also commended chiefs, stakeholders, and residents for supporting the completion of the project through the provision of land, accommodation, and logistics.

Meanwhile, the Chief Executive Officer of Donyma Group of Companies, Sir Knight Atta Bimpeh, said the construction of the facility formed part of the company’s commitment to community development and public safety.

“Together with the staff and citizens of Doyina, we put up this structure to serve the people of Doyina and Ghana in terms of security services,” he said.

The company also donated a Toyota Hilux pick-up vehicle to support police patrols and operations in the area.

He further appealed to the Ashanti Regional Minister and the Regional Police Commander to assist in the construction of police quarters for officers stationed at Doyina.

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