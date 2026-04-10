Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill: Ghanaians demand expedited passage, not dialogue – Ntim Fordjour to Mahama

Audio By Carbonatix
The Assin South MP, John Ntim Fordjour, has urged President John Mahama to prioritise the passage of the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, insisting that Ghanaians are demanding action rather than further consultations.
Speaking in an interview on Joy FM on Friday, April 10, the MP, who is also a sponsor of the bill, argued that the country has already exhausted the necessary dialogue and legal processes.
“Fresh dialogue on the bill is not necessary. There was sufficient dialogue and legal processes, which terminated at the Supreme Court. What Ghanaians demand is expedited passage and assent of the bill; not fresh dialogue,” he stated.
His remarks come amid renewed discussions about the future of the proposed law, which has generated intense national and international debate.
The comments follow reports that President John Dramani Mahama told civil society organisations during a March 30 meeting at the Jubilee House that while the bill is important, it is not among the country’s most urgent priorities.
The Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill—commonly referred to as the anti-LGBTQ+ bill—has attracted strong backing from some lawmakers and religious groups, but has also faced criticism from human rights advocates and sections of the international community.
Meanwhile, the Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovation, Sam Nartey George, has also defended the bill's relevance, describing it as a key national issue.
The Ningo-Prampram MP maintained that the government can address multiple priorities simultaneously, stating, “This is a priority for us. Any country worth its salt can deal with multiple priorities at the same time… We are dealing with our roads, our hospitals, our schools, our water."
"We will also deal with our family values.” He added that his constituents reaffirmed their support for the legislation during the 2024 elections and expect him to ensure its passage in Parliament.
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