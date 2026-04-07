If you have fixed the economy, why hide behind basic needs to delay Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill? – Ntim Fordjour to Mahama

Ranking Member on Parliament’s Defence and Interior Committee, Rev John Ntim Fordjour

The Member of Parliament for Assin South, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, has challenged President John Dramani Mahama over the delay in advancing the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, questioning why economic priorities are being used to stall legislation he considers critical.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen on Tuesday, April 7, Rev. Ntim Fordjour, one of the bill’s sponsors, said: “If indeed the economy has been fixed as the government claims, then there should be no excuse to hide behind basic needs to delay this important legislation. Ghanaians expect moral and cultural values to be upheld alongside economic policies.”

He further called on the President, his administration, and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to apologise to key religious and traditional bodies for what he described as contradictions between their opposition stance and current actions.

“The NDC and President Mahama must apologise to the Christian Council, the Catholic Bishops Conference, GPCC, the Office of the Chief Imam, Muslim clerics, traditional rulers, and concerned CSOs for the inconsistencies demonstrated between their time in opposition and now in government,” he added.

Rev. Ntim Fordjour also urged faith leaders and civil society organisations to maintain pressure for the passage of the bill.

“Clergy and CSOs must continue to hold the NDC and President Mahama accountable on their U-turn regarding LGBTQ issues, ensuring that the bill is passed by Parliament and signed into law without further delay,” he said.

His comments follow President Mahama’s remarks during a March 30 engagement with civil society groups at Jubilee House, where he stated that although the anti-LGBTQ+ bill is important, it is not among Ghana’s most urgent national priorities.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.