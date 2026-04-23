Ntim Fordjour denies alleged sexual relationship with Angel Maxine

The New Patriotic Party MP for Assin South, Reverend John Ntim Fordjour, on Thursday denied allegations of a sexual relationship with transgender musician Angel Maxine.

He said, “Maxine, in her old or present life, contrary to her claim that she has had intercourse with me, I have never engaged in any such act.”

He added that his beliefs aligned with what he described as relations ordained “between Adam and Eve.”

The denial came after Samuel Nartey George, the principal sponsor of the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, 2025, referenced the allegations during a clause-by-clause

consideration of the Bill by the Committee on Constitutional and Legal Affairs of Parliament in Accra.

Mr George, also the Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations and a National Democratic Congress Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo-Prampram, indicated that “individuals who publicly identify as part of the LGBTQ community could face prosecution if the bill is passed into law.”

Mr George also suggested that social commentator Headucator “could face prosecution under the proposed law for allegedly presenting himself as a member of the LGBT community and promoting such conduct.”

“He now claims that he is having sexual intercourse with Hon. Ntim Fordjour and that Hon. Ntim Fordjour is his gay lover. That person is making such claims. Why are we saying that this individual is not prosecutable?” he questioned.

The Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, 2025, commonly known as the anti-LGBTQ Bill, seeks to criminalise same-sex relations and related advocacy. Parliament’s Constitutional and Legal Affairs Committee has begun clause-by-clause consideration of the legislation following its referral by the Speaker.

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