NDC’s ‘grand deception’ on anti-LGBTQ+ bill exposed – Ntim Fordjour

Assin South MP, John Ntim Fordjour, has accused the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) and John Dramani Mahama of what he describes as a “grand deception” in their handling of the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill.

Addressing a press conference at the NPP headquarters in Asylum Down on April 7, Rev. Fordjour said the NDC had “weaponized” the controversial legislation while in opposition, only to retreat from its earlier stance after assuming power.

“We have called you here today to address a matter of grave national importance—a matter that exposes the highest order of political deceit, hypocrisy, and double standards by President John Dramani Mahama and the ruling NDC,” he said.

He argued that although several NDC lawmakers strongly backed the bill in 2021, the party’s posture has since shifted.

“During this period, the NDC’s position was firmly supportive and politically assertive… painting the NPP government as indecisive and disconnected from Ghanaian moral values,” he stated.

Rev. Fordjour further alleged that President Mahama made firm commitments during the 2024 campaign but has since changed course.

“In a video address to the clergy, he declared the previous bill ‘effectively dead’… [and said] it probably should be a government bill with government behind it after consultation with all the stakeholders,” he noted.

He described the shift as a move from “rhetoric to risk management,” arguing that the government has now “strategically distanced” itself from the bill.

“To advocate so aggressively for a policy in opposition, only to dismiss it as a low priority once in government, is the height of hypocrisy,” he added.

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