John Darko praises Suame Municipal Hospital as legacy of Akufo-Addo’s healthcare agenda

Member of Parliament for Suame, John Darko, has described the Suame Municipal Hospital as a major milestone in the effort to improve healthcare delivery within the constituency, following a visit to inspect the facility and its operations.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, May 7, Mr Darko said the hospital stands as clear evidence of the healthcare transformation agenda pursued under the leadership of former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

According to him, the facility reflects the commitment of the previous administration to expanding access to quality healthcare infrastructure across the country.

The Suame legislator noted that the hospital represents a significant intervention aimed at improving healthcare services for residents of the constituency and surrounding communities.

He stressed that investments in health infrastructure remain critical to improving the well-being of citizens and strengthening the healthcare system.

Mr Darko further assured constituents that efforts would continue to protect and sustain projects initiated under the previous administration while building on them to enhance service delivery.

He reiterated his commitment to supporting initiatives that ensure accessible and quality healthcare for the people of Suame.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.