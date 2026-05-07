AAK calls for stronger regional alignment to unlock West Africa’s shea potential

AAK, a global producer of plant-based oils and fats with a long-standing presence in West Africa’s shea industry, has called for stronger regional coordination and resilience across the shea value chain to unlock the sector’s full economic potential.

The company reinforced that position at the 18th Annual Conference of the Global Shea Alliance, held in Accra last week under the theme Shea 2026: Beyond Borders.

The conference brought together Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, diplomats, policymakers, industry leaders, financiers, business executives, technical experts and development partners from across West Africa and beyond.

In her opening remarks, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang highlighted what she described as a structural imbalance at the base of the shea value chain.

“Women dominate the shea value chain from nut collection to primary processing, while supporting families and communities across the country. Women need to benefit more from the value they create. Addressing this imbalance is not only a matter of equity, but essential for improving productivity and ensuring the sector’s long-term sustainability,” she said.

Participants also stressed the need to strengthen intra-African trade, particularly within the framework of the African Continental Free Trade Area, saying deeper regional integration could help scale processing, improve competitiveness and retain more value within West Africa.

AAK, one of the world’s leading producers of shea-derived ingredients, contributed to discussions on global market trends, supply chain traceability and the long-term outlook for shea within the wider oils and fats industry.

The company said reliability, quality, consistency and sustainability are becoming increasingly important as global customer requirements evolve.

Drawing on its sourcing footprint across the West African shea belt, AAK said the industry's future competitiveness will depend on how effectively the region moves from fragmented national systems to a more integrated cross-border value chain.

Lasse Skaksen, Vice President and Head of AAK West Africa, said long-term growth would depend on stability and stronger alignment.

“Driving the transformation of shea remains a shared responsibility. The private sector must continue to invest; Governments must continue to create a stable, predictable and enabling environment for investors.

"Together, we must advance a shared agenda that benefits every stakeholder: strengthening long-term trust in shea and reinforcing its competitiveness as a global ingredient, especially amid growing pressure from shea alternatives.

"At AAK, we are determined, and have been since 1958, to secure the resilience of shea, and together with the rest of the industry, we will continue to invest,” he said.

AAK also reiterated the importance of strengthening the value chain's foundation through sustained investment in women collectors, improved logistics, and greater access to financing.

Through its Kolo Nafaso programme, the company said it works directly with more than 275,000 women across the region, supporting capacity development, responsible sourcing practices and market access.

The conference ended with a renewed call for stronger collaboration among governments, private sector actors and development partners to accelerate investment, improve policy alignment and position West Africa as a global hub for value-added shea production.

AAK said its participation reflects its continued commitment to helping transform the shea industry from a largely raw commodity-driven sector into a more integrated, value-driven and sustainable pillar of regional economic growth.

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