AAK commences 2026 pre-season investments with over €13m in Kolo Nafaso Pre-Finance

AAK, a global leader in the production of plant-based oils and fats, has started disbursement of its annual pre-financing to women shea collectors in the Kolo Nafaso program, ahead of the shea season.

This pre-finance investment, totalling over 13 million EUR – over 170 million GHS – will be distributed to women across participating communities in Northern Ghana, strengthening income stability, safety, and community resilience.

The Kolo Nafaso program, the largest direct-sourcing program for any agricultural crop in the world, now boasts 275,000 women as of April 2026, a significant increase from 230,000 in January 2026.

The pre-financing is both interest-free and obligation-free, meaning that the women are not obligated to sell their shea kernels to AAK and are free to decide with whom they sell their output.

The pre-finance disbursement began in the Bimbilla area, where 15,480 women will receive pre-financing. Representatives from the Ministry of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, on a field visit to AAK operations in Tamale, observed the activities.

Director of Agribusiness, Kwame Oppong-Ntim, and the Deputy Director, Abdul Muhsin Abubakari, from the Ministry of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, engaged with Kolo Nafaso beneficiaries and partners in the area.

The visit provided a first-hand view of how the pre-financing model translates from policy to practice, delivering timely capital directly into the hands of women at a critical point in the season.

The pre-financing is designed to address a critical period just before the shea season, when many women have little to no income.

It enables them to prepare their farms, purchase seeds and essential inputs, and meet pressing household needs while they await income from the collection and sale of shea kernels later in the season.

Crucially, the financing is provided without interest and without restrictions on use, allowing each woman to decide what matters most for her household and livelihood.

However, the pre-financing is only one part of an integrated program. Since its inception in 2009, the Kolo Nafaso program has evolved into a long-term partnership model built on trust, transparency and consistency.

Beyond pre-financing, women benefit from a comprehensive support system that includes transparent weighing and pricing, digital traceability, access to financial services such as savings and mobile money, and ongoing training to improve quality, safety and efficiency. In addition, performance-based bonuses reward groups for quality and volume.

Bernard Awopone, Program Manager for Kolo Nafaso at AAK, highlighted the long-term vision behind the initiative: “Kolo Nafaso is about building a system that works for women season after season.

The pre-financing is one of the most tangible expressions of that commitment, providing immediate relief, while enabling long-term growth and stability for both the women and the wider shea ecosystem.”

AAK will continue the rollout across additional communities in Northern Ghana in the coming months, ensuring that hundreds of thousands of women are supported ahead of the peak harvesting period.

Through this approach, AAK continues to align business performance with social impact, strengthening supply chain resilience while contributing to inclusive economic growth and improved livelihoods across Ghana’s shea belt.

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