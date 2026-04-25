December 2024 “dumsor” was a generation issue – Energy Ministry Spokesperson

The Spokesperson and Communications Director at the Ministry of Energy and Green Transition, Richmond Rockson, has stated that the December 2024 “dumsor” experienced under the former Akufo-Addo government was mainly a generation-related challenge.

He made the remarks when he spoke on JoyNews’ Newsfile programme on Saturday, April 25.

According to him, the power instability recorded at the time stemmed from weaknesses in generation capacity rather than distribution.

“It was a generation issue,” he said, explaining that constraints in producing adequate electricity placed pressure on the national grid and resulted in intermittent outages.

Mr Rockson added that the situation reflected deeper structural challenges within the energy sector that required sustained investment to resolve.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.