Asantehene honours Mahama, Kufuor, Akufo-Addo and others with gold coins at his 27th anniversary gala

The Manhyia Palace was transformed into a beacon of national unity and diplomatic excellence on Friday, 24th April 2026, as the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, marked his 27th enstoolment anniversary by honouring present and past national leaders who have been instrumental in fostering peace.

The highlight of the evening was the presentation of commemorative gold coins by the Asantehene to prominent national figures, recognising their varied contributions to the stability and progress of the Republic.

The first recipient of the gold coin was President John Dramani Mahama, with a citation that read:

“His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, you are a leader who understands that governance is strengthened through a profound partnership between constitutional authority and traditional institutions."

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor was also honoured at the event for his exceptional leadership and profound peace initiatives in Ghana.

Receiving his gold coin, former President Nana Akufo-Addo was lauded by the Asantehene for his pivotal role in resolving long-standing chieftaincy and land disputes.

”A distinguished son of Ghana whose presidency will be remembered for healing one of Ghana’s oldest wounds,” his citation read.

Former Vice President Dr Mahamadu Bawumia was also decorated with a gold coin, cited for his unwavering commitment to peace and his leadership in the country’s developmental agenda.

The other honourees included the leader of The New Force, Kwame Bediako; Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey; CEO of KGL Group, Alex Appau Dadey; Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin; and the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Christian Tetteh Yohuno.

Organised by the Diaspora Affairs Office of the Office of the President in partnership with the EON3 Group, the gala served as a platform to celebrate the Asantehene’s enduring legacy as a pillar of peace.

Held under the theme 'Advancing Peace & Sustainable Economic Development Through Royal Vision', the event drew a distinguished assembly of political leaders, diplomats, and captains of industry to the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Jubilee Hall.

The event featured Ms Ayorkor Botchwey as the Special Guest of Honour.

Her presence underscored the international significance of the Asantehene’s leadership, which the Diaspora Affairs Office noted has been “instrumental in fostering peace, conflict resolution, and sustainable development, not only within the Asante Kingdom but also across Ghana and the African continent.”

The Diaspora Affairs Office emphasised that the gala was more than a celebration of longevity on the throne; it was a testament to a "Royal Vision" that bridges the gap between traditional authority and modern economic sustainability.

The 27th anniversary comes at a time when the Manhyia Palace continues to play a central role in Ghana’s democratic and social fabric.

Speakers at the gala reflected on how Otumfuo’s 27-year reign has provided a steady hand in national mediation, proving that traditional institutions remain vital partners in the pursuit of sustainable economic development.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.