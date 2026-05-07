Resign if you are tired – Parliament’s health commitee tells medical professionals after Charles Amissah death probe

Audio By Carbonatix
The Chairman of Parliament’s Health Committee, Mark Kurt Nawaane, has called on medical professionals who are unwilling or unable to cope with the demands of the job to resign, following the presentation of findings by a committee investigating the death of Charles Amissah.
“If you are a medical professional and you are tired of the work, you probably have to resign. I’m telling you,” he said, stressing that Ghana’s health system depends on ethical commitment and professionalism.
Mr Nawaane made the remarks after the three-member investigative committee, chaired by Prof. Agyeman Badu Akosah, presented its report to the Health Committee. The report recommended disciplinary action against several health workers for alleged breaches of professional duty in the handling of Mr Amissah, who died after a medical emergency.
The Health Committee Chairman commended the investigative team for what he described as a more transparent approach, including the identification of individuals involved in the case.
“Immediately we started and mentioned medical negligence and even started coming up with names, and I said thank God, this is a step forward,” he noted.
He contrasted the current findings with earlier tendencies to focus only on health facilities rather than individual accountability, describing the shift as an important development in addressing medical negligence cases.
“Now we are saying that it is beyond just a facility. It is the individuals,” he said, adding that health professionals who are willing to work must do so ethically and within established professional standards.
According to him, medical practitioners are expected to follow proper referral and consultation procedures when faced with difficult cases, including seeking support from senior colleagues where necessary.
“If you are ready to work, please, there are ethics. If you can’t do something, you call your colleague doctor, your senior doctor,” he said.
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