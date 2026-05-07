John Darko urges Mahama to complete Agenda 111 projects instead of starting new ones

Audio By Carbonatix
The Suame MP and Legal Counsel for the Minority Caucus, John Darko, has called on President John Mahama to concentrate on completing the stalled Agenda 111 hospital projects rather than embarking on fresh infrastructure initiatives.
According to him, the healthcare facilities initiated under the previous Akufo-Addo administration remain critical to improving healthcare delivery across the country and should not be abandoned due to political considerations.
He argued that completing the projects would serve the national interest and also allow the current administration to earn credit for delivering them to the Ghanaian people.
Mr Darko further questioned the government’s continued reliance on ongoing audits as justification for delays in resuming work on the projects.
He maintained that nearly two years into the Mahama administration, the assessment process should have been completed to pave the way for construction to continue.
Speaking on Citi FM, the Suame legislator criticised what he described as the slow pace of action on the Agenda 111 initiative.
“Take the Agenda 111 project, does it make sense that they keep them the way they are now? There is no audit, it is political talk. It’s been a year and a half, are they not done with the audit?” he asked.
He also cautioned that time was running out for the administration to establish a lasting legacy if it continued to delay major development projects.
“By the time we reach June, two years will be gone and the President needs to leave a legacy. Are you going to use the two years to now start a new thing and complete it?” he queried.
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