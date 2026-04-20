Otumfuo, Kufuor, Akufo-Addo and Mahama receive commemorative gold coin minted in King’s honour

Audio By Carbonatix
A key highlight of the Otumfuo Commemorative Gold Coin, launched in 2021, was its presentation to distinguished individuals and institutions in recognition of their contributions and association with the Asantehene’s legacy.
Among the notable recipients were Otumfuo Osei Tutu II himself, alongside three former and sitting Presidents of Ghana.
Upon receiving the commemorative coin, Otumfuo expressed humility, noting that he shared the honour with Asanteman and the nation as a whole.
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, after receiving the coin, described the gesture as fitting tribute to the King. He also expressed gratitude to Otumfuo for his pivotal role in supporting the achievement of lasting peace in Dagbon during his presidency.
Former President John Agyekum Kufuor offered a particularly strong commendation, stating that if Otumfuo’s contribution to resolving the Dagbon conflict had taken place in Europe or America, he would have been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize alongside the two other mediating traditional leaders.
President Kufuor also credited Otumfuo with playing a key role in Ghana’s exit from the HIPC programme, which led to the cancellation of about $4 billion in external debt.
Former President John Dramani Mahama also praised the Asantehene’s influence, highlighting his contribution to securing Ghana’s 2016 IMF programme, which he said helped stabilise the economy.
Mr. Mahama further described Otumfuo as a central figure in Ghana’s democratic journey since the era of former President Jerry John Rawlings, adding that the King consistently offers wise counsel, particularly in moments of national crisis.
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