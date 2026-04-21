Gov’t is afraid of accountability – Minority alleges scheme to weaken OSP

Member of Parliament for Suame, John Darko

Legal counsel for the Minority Caucus in Parliament, John Darku, has accused the government of attempting to undermine the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), alleging that recent actions point to a broader effort to weaken the country’s anti-corruption framework.

His comments come against the backdrop of an ongoing debate over prosecutorial authority within Ghana’s legal framework, particularly the balance of power between the OSP and the Attorney-General (AG).

Speaking in an interview on Joy FM’s Top Story, Mr. Darku said the Minority’s concerns, raised at a press conference earlier, stem from what he described as a pattern of decisions that threaten the existence and effectiveness of the OSP.

According to him, the OSP was established to function as an independent anti-corruption institution capable of investigating and prosecuting high-level corruption without political interference.

He argued that the current government appears uneasy about the prospect of scrutiny by the OSP.

“Clearly, everything shows that this is a government that is afraid of accountability,” he said.

Mr. Darku questioned the Attorney General’s decision to oppose an application by the OSP to join ongoing legal proceedings to defend its mandate, describing the move as inconsistent with the office’s responsibility to protect the interests of the Republic.

“Why would the Attorney General oppose the OSP’s application for joinder to defend its existence? The Attorney General is supposed to defend the Republic in such matters,” he argued.

He further suggested that the position taken by the Attorney General raises concerns about the government’s commitment to preserving the integrity of the anti-corruption body.

The Minority lawyer also pointed to the involvement of a private citizen in the legal challenge against the OSP, alleging connections that, in his view, heighten suspicion about the motivations behind the case.

Mr. Darku welcomed the response from civil society organisations, noting that several groups have begun speaking out against what he described as an “orchestrated attempt” to weaken the OSP.

“I’m happy that civil society organisations are rising and challenging this attempt to destroy the Office of the Special Prosecutor,” he added.

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