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Ghana’s UN resolution seeks restitution and healing, not development funding – Ablakwa

Source: Adomonline  
  29 April 2026 8:01pm
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Ghana’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has clarified that the country’s push for a United Nations resolution on reparatory justice is not aimed at mobilising funds for Africa’s development, but rather at securing restitution, healing and the return of stolen artefacts.

According to the Minister, Ghana’s initiative—often referred to as “Resolution 2.0”—focuses on addressing the historical injustices of the Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade, with emphasis on justice for affected communities.

Mr. Ablakwa made the remarks during an engagement with members of the diplomatic corps, where discussions centred on the way forward following the adoption of the resolution at the United Nations.

He explained that Ghana’s position is rooted in the need for accountability from perpetrators, stressing that the call is for restitution and healing rather than financial aid.

The engagement saw several ambassadors commending Ghana for what they described as a bold step in securing support for the resolution on the global stage.

Countries that voted in favour of the resolution outlined their reasons for backing the initiative, while those that abstained also explained their positions.

Mr. Ablakwa further briefed the diplomatic community on Ghana’s roadmap to advance the resolution and deepen international support.

He welcomed assurances of collaboration from the European bloc, noting that the European Union has expressed readiness to partner with Ghana in achieving the resolution’s objectives.

The Minister emphasised that the initiative is ultimately about promoting human dignity, mutual respect and justice for victims of historical injustices.

Some members of the diplomatic corps, including the Ambassador of Israel to Ghana, Liberia and Sierra Leone, Roey Gilad, also shared their perspectives during the engagement.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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