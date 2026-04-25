Ghana relocates citizen after Xenophobic attack in South Africa – Ablakwa

Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Ghana’s government has announced the relocation of a Ghanaian national, Mr Emmanuel Asamoah, who was recently subjected to a xenophobic attack in South Africa by a vigilante group.

Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, disclosed that the decision forms part of urgent consular measures to ensure the safety of Ghanaians abroad.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, April 25, the Minister added that Mr Asamoah had been in direct contact with authorities and is currently safe.

“The Government of Ghana is relocating Mr Emmanuel Asamoah, the Ghanaian legally living in South Africa, who came under unwarranted xenophobic attack from a fringe vigilante group,” he stated.

“I have spoken to Mr Asamoah directly, and he is doing well despite the incessant threats. We are taking him out of South Africa.”

Mr Ablakwa further commended the South African authorities for their response to the incident, noting that diplomatic engagements had been constructive.

“I wish to also commend the Government of South Africa for their reassuring response, particularly as conveyed in the press statement issued by the Minister for Police, Prof. Firoz Cachalia,” he said, adding that Ghana remains committed to the protection of its citizens at home and abroad.

He further added that Mr Asamoah was not an illegal immigrant, as checks by South African authorities revealed he had all the required documentation to live in South Africa.

Meanwhile, the Ghanaian government officials are liaising with their South African counterparts to ensure all Ghanaians in that country are safe.

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