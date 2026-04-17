Ablakwa commissions classroom block, teachers’ bungalows at Aveyime-Battor SHTS

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has commissioned a six-unit classroom block, eight-unit teachers’ bungalows, and a mosque at Aveyime-Battor Senior High Technical School.

The project, undertaken in partnership with Qatar Charity, is expected to ease congestion and relieve pressure on existing infrastructure.

The mosque stands as a testament to Ghana’s religious diversity, while the teachers’ bungalows designed to accommodate eight teachers and their families are expected to enhance discipline, improve punctuality, and ultimately boost learning outcomes.

Completed in less than 12 months, the project responds to the school’s growing student population and urgent infrastructure needs through the benevolence of the people of Qatar.

Addressing the Qatari delegation, staff, and students on Tuesday, April 14, the MP who also doubles as the Minister for Foreign Affairs, reaffirmed his commitment to fulfilling all political promises made during the 2024 elections to his people.

He further assured that ongoing dining hall projects across all second-cycle institutions in the constituency will be completed on schedule.

“The teachers no longer have to be stranded in search of accommodation. Their presence on campus will enhance discipline, improve punctuality, and help them save money,” he stated.

He added, “This project is fully integrated. It nurtures not only the mind, but also the heart and the soul.”

The Minister expressed deep appreciation to the government and people of Qatar for their continued support and commitment to advancing education in Ghana and across the globe.

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