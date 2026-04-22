Cabinet approves visa waiver agreements with Zambia, Maldives and Antigua and Barbuda

Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

The government of Ghana has approved new visa waiver agreements with Antigua and Barbuda, the Maldives and Zambia as part of efforts to expand travel opportunities and strengthen diplomatic relations, Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has announced.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, April 22, the Minister said Cabinet had granted approval for the agreements, which are expected to ease travel between Ghana and the three countries.

He explained that the arrangements will apply to holders of all categories of passports, including ordinary, service and diplomatic passports.

Under the agreement, Ghanaians and citizens of the three countries will be able to undertake short visits of up to 30 days per trip without the requirement for visas.

Mr Ablakwa further noted that the agreements are expected to be laid before Parliament for ratification in due course.

He added that government will continue to pursue additional visa waiver arrangements while also strengthening security measures around the issuance of Ghanaian passports.

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