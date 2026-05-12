Ghana Navy inducts first batch of recruits at Nutekpor 

The Ghana Navy has inducted its first batch of naval recruits at the Naval Recruit Training School (NRTS) at Nutekpor in the Volta Region through a religious parade marking the commencement of their training.

The ceremony, held on Sunday at the Lecture Hall of the Naval Training Command (NAVTRAC), sought divine guidance, protection and strength for the recruits throughout their training and future careers in the service.

Addressing the recruits, Commodore James Adongo Agambire, Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) of NAVTRAC, congratulated them on their successful recruitment and urged them to uphold discipline, integrity and professionalism during their training.

He described their admission into the Ghana Navy as a significant achievement, noting that they had emerged successful through a highly competitive recruitment process.

Commodore Agambire stated that military service demanded sacrifice, courage, loyalty and unwavering commitment to duty, adding that the training programme was designed to mould the recruits into resilient and competent naval personnel capable of serving the nation effectively.

He encouraged the recruits to remain focused, respect their instructors, support one another and avoid acts of misconduct that could jeopardise their careers.

“True strength is not only found in physical ability, but also in character, integrity, self-control and faithful service to duty,” he said.

Delivering a sermon at the ceremony, Commander David Quayson, Director of Naval Religious Affairs, urged the recruits to place God at the centre of their training and professional lives.

He noted that faith, discipline and integrity remained essential values for every successful serviceman and woman and encouraged the recruits to uphold high moral standards at all times.

Commander Quayson further advised them to remain steadfast in the face of challenges and to conduct themselves in a manner worthy of the naval uniform.

The ceremony was attended by Commodore Nathaniel Osei-Brobbey, Director of Naval Training; Commander David Dela Kpetigo, Training Coordinator of NAVTRAC; Commanding Officers of the Supply Application School and the Naval Recruit Training School; as well as representatives of sister security services.

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