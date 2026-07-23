Ghana Navy, Zambia reaffirm commitment to strengthening defence cooperation

The Ghana Navy and Zambia have reaffirmed their commitment to deepening bilateral defence cooperation following a courtesy visit by the newly appointed Zambian Defence Attaché to Ghana, Colonel Brian Kandiwa Moyo, to the Naval Headquarters on Thursday, 23 July 2026.

The visit provided an opportunity for both sides to reinforce longstanding military ties and explore new avenues of collaboration in support of regional peace, security and development.

The Chief Staff Officer at the Naval Headquarters, Commodore Ben Baba Abdul, received Colonel Moyo on behalf of the Chief of the Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Godwin Livinus Bessing.

During the meeting, Colonel Moyo formally introduced himself as Zambia's new Defence Attaché to Ghana and conveyed warm greetings from Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema. He reaffirmed his country's commitment to strengthening defence collaboration with the Ghana Navy and building on the long-standing relationship between the two nations.

Colonel Moyo also commended the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College (GAFCSC) for its significant contribution to the professional development of officers of the Zambian Defence Force. According to him, the institution's training programmes have enhanced strategic leadership and operational capacity within Zambia's military.

In response, Commodore Abdul praised Colonel Moyo's predecessor for his role in advancing defence cooperation between Ghana and Zambia, describing the relationship between the two countries as historic and enduring.

He expressed confidence that Colonel Moyo would build on the existing partnership and further strengthen military relations between the two countries.

Commodore Abdul stressed the importance of sustained engagement to expand cooperation beyond military training, with greater collaboration in areas that promote peace, security and national development.

He further assured the Zambian Defence Attaché of the Ghana Navy's full support in the discharge of his diplomatic and military responsibilities and wished him a successful tenure in Ghana.

The engagement reflects the continued commitment of both Ghana and Zambia to strengthening defence diplomacy and fostering closer military cooperation as part of broader efforts to enhance regional stability and security.

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