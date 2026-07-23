GoldBod introduces new trade financing rules for licensed gold buyers

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) has introduced a new trade financing framework for Tier 2 Licensed Gold Buyers aimed at strengthening accountability, improving risk management and enhancing the administration of funds under its Gold Purchase Financing Programme.
In a statement, GoldBod said the framework takes immediate effect and sets out mandatory procedures for Tier 2 Licensed Gold Buyers and other eligible licensees seeking access to trade financing through Aggregators.
The Board said the reforms form part of broader efforts to promote transparency, financial discipline and sustainability within Ghana's formal gold trading sector.
Under the new arrangements, eligible applicants must submit a formal application to an Aggregator, present a valid Tier 2 GoldBod licence for verification and complete all Know-Your-Customer (KYC), due diligence and creditworthiness assessments before financing can be approved.
Applicants must also sign a Trade Financing Agreement detailing repayment obligations, reporting requirements and compliance responsibilities, with the agreement requiring GoldBod's approval before any funds are released.
To safeguard public funds, beneficiaries will also be required to provide security in the form of a bank guarantee, advance payment guarantee, insurance bond or another approved instrument covering between 10 and 50 per cent of the approved financing amount, depending on the outcome of the credit assessment.
GoldBod has further directed all existing beneficiaries of the Trade Financing Programme to settle outstanding obligations and regularise their participation under the new framework by August 1, 2026.
The Board warned that failure to comply would result in the suspension of eligibility for further financing, while continued default could attract regulatory sanctions, including the suspension of buyer licences and possible criminal proceedings.
It added that the revised framework also introduces restrictions on multiple financing arrangements to strengthen governance, protect public resources and ensure the long-term sustainability of Ghana's formal gold trading ecosystem.
Latest Stories
-
Ato Forson hits back at minority criticisms over low expenditure
10 seconds
-
Glasgow 2026: Abeku Jackson breaks national record, makes reserves list for semis in 50m backstroke
9 minutes
-
Ejisu Assembly members locked out as no-confidence bid against MCE stalls
15 minutes
-
Ato Forson says Big Push contractors not owed despite spending GH¢6.5bn of GH¢30bn allocation
30 minutes
-
Sammy Gyamfi rebuts Abena Osei-Asare’s claims linking GoldBod to BoG losses
51 minutes
-
Government will take back GHS58 million spent on Black Stars when FIFA pays World Cup appearance fee – Finance Minister
1 hour
-
Veep joins Sister Cities’ 70th anniversary in Washington, calls for stronger Africa partnerships
1 hour
-
Why Rogers and Palmer will thrive together in Alonso’s Chelsea
1 hour
-
Tech titan ordered to pay ex-wife $644m in divorce settlement
1 hour
-
They became best friends – then discovered they were brother and sister
1 hour
-
Experts challenge culture of silence among men on mental health
1 hour
-
How is it a crime if US$279m is allocated to Gold Board? – Sammy Gyamfi questions Abena Osei-Asare
1 hour
-
UniMAC Debate champions meet Vice-Chancellor ahead of commonwealth debate competition in sydney
1 hour
-
UK retail sales get surprise boost from hot weather and World Cup
1 hour
-
Star US Supreme Court lawyer Goldstein to be sentenced for tax crimes
1 hour