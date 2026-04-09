KNUST secures $2.3m funding for research activities

Audio By Carbonatix
The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has secured over US$2.3 million in international funding between November 2025 and March 2026 to support research activities.
Funds obtained through faculty members' competitive efforts will support demand-driven research addressing health, mobility, climate change, and rural development challenges.
Rita Akosua Dickson, Vice-Chancellor of KNUST, announced this in Kumasi, attributing the grants to international confidence in the university’s capacity to deliver impactful research.
Providing a breakdown of the projects, she said Adam Gyedu secured US$662,000 from the National Institutes of Health (USA) to study the effectiveness of enteral resuscitation for moderate-sized burns.
Similarly, Gift Dumedah received US$535,000 from the Volvo Research and Educational Foundations to investigate equitable access to transport and mobility in African cities.
Charles Anum Adams also secured US$439,000 from the International Development Research Centre to undertake a transport leadership capacity advancement programme for Africa.
Prof Dickson noted that KNUST has consistently provided leadership in climate change research and remains active in global climate discourse.
To strengthen contributions to climate resilience, the Wellcome Trust has established two Regional Hubs in Africa, led by African universities, to develop climate adaptation strategies that reduce the health impacts of climate change.
The two consortia will be hosted in South Africa and Ghana. Ghana’s hub, a £20 million regional climate and health research initiative, will be anchored at KNUST to serve the West African consortium.
The initiative aims to accelerate evidence-based solutions to public health challenges linked to climate change across the sub-region.
It will be led by Philip Antwi-Agyei, Provost of the College of Science, the Vice-Chancellor announced.
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