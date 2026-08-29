Adom Kiki turns gratitude into worship with new song ‘Nyame Aboa Me’

Adom Kiki

Award-winning gospel artiste Adom Kiki has released a new worship song, “Nyame Aboa Me,” a heartfelt thanksgiving anthem celebrating God’s faithfulness, grace, and unfailing mercy.

The song, which reflects Adom Kiki’s personal expression of gratitude to God, was performed live by the gospel minister during his appearance on Prime Time on Joy Prime, where he also opened up about his music journey and faith.

Beyond his latest musical offering, Adom Kiki spoke candidly about his experience at the 2026 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA), where he lost out in the New Artiste of the Year category.

Reflecting on the moment, he said he had already prepared himself for the possibility of not winning.

“I didn’t win, just like we discussed when I sat here on your show. The best person won.”

He, however, admitted that the atmosphere inside the auditorium was filled with tension and anxiety as the award category was announced.

“In the auditorium, I was full of tension and anxiety. It was such a great feeling. However, I went blank. I didn’t know what to say or what to think after realizing that I had lost it.”

Despite the disappointment, the gospel artiste maintained a positive outlook, accepting the outcome as part of his journey.

Adom Kiki also spoke candidly with hosts George Quaye and Merqury Quaye about his strong Christian upbringing, revealing that he was born and raised in the Presbyterian Church—a foundation that continues to influence both his music and personal life.

According to him, his faith and the way he carries himself sometimes lead people to mistake him for a clergyman.

“Sometimes people see me and think I am a pastor, but I am not. Maybe it is because of the way I carry myself.”

For Adom Kiki, “Nyame Aboa Me” is more than just another release. It is a declaration of gratitude and an affirmation of his faith in God, coming at a significant point in his career.

His appearance on Prime Time on Joy Prime offered viewers an intimate look into the man behind the music, his faith, his experiences, and his continued journey in Ghana’s gospel music space.

Prime Time on Joy Prime is proudly sponsored by Kel Charcoal Toothpaste – Happy Smile.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.