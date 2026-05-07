Adom Kiki opens up on ‘Gyataburuwa’ lawsuit ahead of TGMA 2026

Ghanaian gospel artiste and 'Gyataburuwa' hitmaker Adom Kiki, born Emmanuel Obeng Opoku, has revealed that issues surrounding the lawsuit filed against him over his cover of 'Gyataburuwa' with Joe Mettle have been resolved.

Speaking on Joy Prime’s Prime Time show with George Quaye on May 6, 2026, the TGMA New Artiste of the Year nominee explained that they made efforts to trace the rightful owners of the song before releasing the cover but faced challenges.

“We acknowledged Osei Boakye in almost all our interviews because he was the closest person we could link the song to, but people misunderstood our actions,” he said.

Adom Kiki disclosed that he and Joe Mettle have now reached an agreement with the late Osei Boakye’s family, bringing the matter to a peaceful close.

“To the glory of God, we’ve settled everything with the family, and everything is fine now,” he stated.

The gospel singer also addressed social media claims suggesting his TGMA nomination was influenced by media personality George Quaye, who was formerly attached to the organisers of the awards scheme.

According to him, some netizens speculated that Mr Quaye manipulated the nomination process in his favour because they allegedly look alike, a claim he described as false.

The “Gratitude” hitmaker will compete against some of Ghana’s fastest-rising acts but says he remains hopeful ahead of the 2026 Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

He therefore called on fans, friends, and supporters to vote massively for him ahead of the awards ceremony, scheduled for Saturday, May 9, at the Grand Arena.

Many music enthusiasts have tipped him as a strong contender for the coveted New Artiste of the Year award.

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