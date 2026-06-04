Prophet Kwapong Gespar releases spirit-filled gospel anthem ‘Eze Mo (My King)’

Gospel minister Prophet Kwapong Gespar has officially released his latest single titled “Eze Mo (My King)”, a worship anthem that celebrates the sovereignty, majesty and faithfulness of God.

The spirit-filled song is now available on major digital streaming platforms and is aimed at offering believers and gospel music lovers a deeply reflective worship experience.

Listen here: https://ditto.fm/eze-mo-prophet-kwapong-gespar

The title “Eze Mo”, which translates as “My King,” is a devotional record built around themes of praise, gratitude and reverence for God’s kingship.

Through uplifting lyrics, emotive vocals and soulful instrumentation, Prophet Kwapong Gespar seeks to create an atmosphere of worship that encourages spiritual reflection and renewed faith.

According to the gospel minister, the inspiration behind the song came from a personal place of gratitude and reflection on God’s goodness.

“This song is a declaration of who God is to me and to everyone who believes in Him. No matter what we face, He remains King above all kings. My prayer is that Eze Mo will draw people closer to God and strengthen their faith,” he said.

He added that the release forms part of his broader mission of using music as a tool for ministry, encouragement and transformation.

Over the years, Prophet Kwapong Gespar has consistently released gospel music focused on hope, worship and faith, building a growing audience within Christian communities.

With its rich gospel sound and strong spiritual message, “Eze Mo (My King)” is expected to resonate widely among worshippers across denominations.

The song is now available on all major streaming platforms.

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