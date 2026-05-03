Gospel veteran Dr. Collins Nyantachie returns with soothing album ‘Obe Tumi Ay3’

Veteran Ghanaian gospel musician Dr. Collins Nyantachie has released a new project titled Obe Tumi Ay3, a six-track body of work gaining traction across digital streaming platforms and local airwaves.

The project is led by the title track Obe Tumi Ay3, which features rising gospel act Francis Amo, signalling the artist’s continued commitment to mentoring and spotlighting emerging talent. Other songs on the project include Daadaadaa, Obetumi Aye Abroso, Biribi Nti, Agya Na Onim, and Hallelujah, forming a 37-minute collection rooted in gospel and Highlife influences.

Notably, Obetumi Aye Abroso expands the project’s collaborative depth, bringing together contributions from Nacee, Ophelia Nyantakyi, and Nyantakyi Martison Larbi. The collaborations add layered vocals and production diversity, reinforcing the project’s blend of traditional and contemporary gospel sounds.

Early reception suggests the release is resonating within Ghana’s gospel music space, with observers highlighting its instrumentation, message-driven lyrics, and intergenerational collaborations as key strengths.

Meanwhile, Dr. Nyantachie’s musical journey dates back to 1978, when he began playing the guitar as a primary school student under the guidance of Pastor S. Y. Mante at the Church of Pentecost in Techiman. What started as a church-based passion soon evolved into a career that would span decades, continents, and multiple generations of musicians.

His early exposure to structured musical training and church performances helped him gain recognition beyond his immediate community. Notably, he was invited by the Roman Catholic Church in Techiman to join their band, where he rose to become assistant band leader, an early indication of his leadership and talent.

Nonetheless, a defining phase of his career came through his association with Oheneba Kisi, with whom he formed a gospel group while occasionally performing Highlife music at social events. Their collaboration contributed to the development of several songs and strengthened Nyantachie’s versatility across genres.

Meanwhile, his career trajectory shifted significantly after joining the Kristo Asafo movement under the mentorship of Apostle Kwadwo Safo. Under this mentorship, he honed his craft and gained national exposure, eventually joining a central band in Accra where he performed alongside notable Ghanaian entertainers.

By the early 1990s, Dr. Nyantachie had transitioned into recording music professionally. His 1992 release Obrɛfoɔ Bra marked a major breakthrough, followed by Kasa (1995) and Tie Me Mpaebo (1996), which solidified his place in Ghana’s gospel music scene. His album launches at Orion Cinema in Accra drew national attention and featured prominent figures, including boxing legend Azumah Nelson and leading gospel acts.

In 2010, he released Tumi Wura, a widely acclaimed song featuring Ophelia Nyantakyi, which remains one of his most recognised works. After a brief period of reduced output, he has returned to the spotlight with Obe Tumi Ay3, a project currently enjoying significant airplay.

Additionally, beyond his musical releases, Dr. Nyantachie is widely respected for his role in mentoring emerging talent. Among those he has guided is Akwaboah, who began as his second keyboardist and has since become a prominent figure in Ghanaian music. He has also nurtured other instrumentalists and continues to mentor rising gospel artist Francis Amo.

Internationally, Dr. Nyantachie’s career has taken him to South Africa, where his band won a major gospel competition, as well as performances in Australia and the United States. His musical style blends Ghanaian Highlife with South African influences, shaped in part by his association with renowned musician Hugh Masekela.

Currently based in the United States, he leads the Vim Brothers Band while also working in operations management and running a car dealership business, demonstrating a multifaceted career beyond music.

As Obe Tumi Ay3 continues to gain traction, industry observers say Dr. Nyantachie’s legacy lies not only in his music but in his lasting contribution to nurturing talent and shaping the evolution of Ghanaian gospel music.

Listen to the album below:

https://youtu.be/HkxTqN6wwLI?list=OLAK5uy_kGw_rWmqKxkUWP242UYu-bV5ZseqvMrgA

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.