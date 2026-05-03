NPP’s Kwabena Frimpong slams government over ‘unfair’ health recruitment system

Deputy Protocol Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwabena Frimpong, has criticised the government’s recruitment process for health professionals, describing it as opaque, inconsistent and unfair to trained graduates.

Speaking during the PASAG National Week Celebration at KAAF University, Mr Frimpong accused the administration of abandoning campaign promises made to the youth regarding employment opportunities.

“The current government under H.E. John Dramani Mahama, which promised the Ghanaian youth a 1:3:3 employment model during the campaign season… has instead introduced what can best be described as an ‘aviator-style’ recruitment system,” he stated.

He argued that the current arrangement has replaced a more structured and predictable posting system previously used in the health sector.

According to him, the Akufo-Addo administration regularised postings in 2019 and ensured that trainees were treated fairly despite economic pressures.

“Each year group was treated fairly, and the process upheld transparency and respect for professional progression,” he said.

Mr Frimpong further expressed concern that multiple graduating batches are now being merged into a single recruitment pool, creating disparities among qualified health workers.

“A 2024 graduate may secure immediate posting, while a 2021-trained health professional remains unemployed,” he said, warning that the process risks encouraging favouritism and undermining confidence in the system.

He also criticised Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, accusing him of supervising a process that contradicts his earlier public positions on recruitment delays.

Mr Frimpong called on the Ministry of Health to clear the backlog of unemployed health professionals, restore year-group postings and publish accurate vacancy figures to improve transparency and fairness within the sector.

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