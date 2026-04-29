Why Adom Kiki deserves 2026 TGMA New Artiste of the Year award 

Ghanaian gospel sensation Adom Kiki has emerged as one of the most compelling new voices in contemporary gospel music within the year under review for the Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

His nomination for Best New Artiste of the Year is not only deserved; it is strongly backed by a body of impactful works, audience engagement, and live ministry performances that distinguish him from other nominees.

Adom Kiki’s musical output within the year under review reflects both consistency and spiritual depth. One of his standout releases, “Dynamis the Mix” (Praise Medley), showcased his ability to creatively reinterpret worship sounds in a way that connects with both traditional gospel lovers and younger audiences.

The project strengthened his identity as a worship leader with a modern sound and strong musical arrangement.

He further expanded his catalogue with a powerful cover of “Gyatubruwa” featuring Joe Mettle, a composition originally crafted by the late Akuamoah Boateng.

This release not only paid homage to gospel heritage but also demonstrated his vocal maturity and respect for Ghana’s gospel legacy. Collaborating with an established figure like Joe Mettle also positioned him within the upper tier of emerging gospel talents.

One of the defining highlights of Adom Kiki’s year was his “Worshipers Heart” concert in Kumasi, an event that significantly elevated his public profile.

The concert brought together notable gospel figures, including Nigerian gospel minister Judikay, Ghanaian gospel heavyweight Joe Mettle, and media personality Nana Ama McBrown, who also shared a testimony during the event.

This gathering was a spiritual movement that affirmed Adom Kiki’s ability to host, curate, and lead a worship experience at a national level. Sharing the stage with such respected personalities further validated his credibility as a rising force in gospel ministry and Ghanaian music industry.

In today’s music landscape, digital performance is a critical measure of relevance. Following the Kumasi concert, Adom Kiki released “Gratitude” in November, a song that has since accumulated over 2 million views on YouTube. This milestone is significant for a new artiste in the gospel genre, where organic reach often takes time to build.

The song’s success reflects not just marketing strength but genuine audience connection, an indication that his ministry resonates deeply with listeners both in Ghana and beyond.

While the Best New Artiste category is always competitive, Adom Kiki’s case is compelling for three key reasons:

• Consistency in quality releases across worship medleys, covers, and original songs

• Strong live performance credibility, demonstrated through a major concert featuring top-tier gospel acts

• Measurable digital impact, with millions of views validating audience acceptance

More importantly, his year reflects a balance between artistry and ministry, a core expectation in gospel music excellence.

Adom Kiki’s journey within the year under review is not just about emerging popularity; it is about proven impact, spiritual depth, and audience connection.

From his studio recordings to his live worship experiences and digital reach, he has demonstrated the qualities of an artiste ready for national recognition.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.