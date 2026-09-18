Gender Ministry touts gains in LEAP, school feeding and disability support

Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection says its interventions have expanded support for millions of vulnerable Ghanaians, with significant gains recorded in school feeding, social protection, disability support and gender equality.

Presenting the Ministry’s performance at the Government Accountability Series on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, the Minister, Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, said the interventions were aimed at improving the welfare of vulnerable and socially excluded groups while strengthening systems for long-term protection.

She said the Ministry’s work was being driven by five priority areas: strengthening social protection, advancing gender equality and women’s empowerment, protecting children and strengthening families, supporting vulnerable and excluded persons including persons with disabilities, and tackling violence, abuse and exploitation.

Dr Lartey said 4.53 million children now benefit from daily hot meals under the Ghana School Feeding Programme, up from 4.03 million in 2024.

She also said LEAP coverage had increased from 350,000 to 450,000 households, while the average grant had risen from GH¢360 in 2024 to GH¢569.14 in 2026.

The Minister further reported that 11.24 million people had been profiled under the National Household Registry, providing a broader database for targeting social protection interventions.

She added that 19,760 persons with disabilities had benefited directly from the Disability Common Fund.

On institutional reforms, Dr Lartey pointed to the passage of the Social Protection Act, 2025 (Act 1148), describing it as a major step towards providing a legal framework for the coordination and delivery of social protection services.

She said the Ministry’s performance should not be measured solely by the number of beneficiaries reached, but also by the difference its interventions make in the lives of individuals and families.

Dr Lartey said the Ministry would continue strengthening social protection systems and improving interventions targeted at children, women, persons with disabilities and other vulnerable and excluded groups.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.