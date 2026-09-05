GSE showed strong performance in August 2026 despite recording more stock losses

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) showed strong performance at the close of August 2026, with the Composite Index and Financial Stock Index recording returns of 71.90% and 70.09%, respectively.
Trading activity continued to gain momentum with 133,867 transactions recorded, representing a 323.86% increase compared with the same period last year.
According to the GSE Monthly Summary, the top price gainers for the month were 10.
They were Dannex Ayrton Starwin PLC (313.6%), Digicut Production & Advertising PLC (211.1%), Hords PLC (125.6%), Unilever Ghana PLC (35.6%), Clydestone (Ghana) PLC (25.9%) and Cocoa Processing Co. PLC (17.6%). The rest were Meridian Marshalls Holding Company (9.1%), ZEN Petroleum Holdings PLC (8.9%), TotalEnergies Marketing Ghana PLC (3.9%) and Ecobank Ghana PLC (0.1%).
The price losers were, however, 16.
They included Standard Chartered Bank Gh. PLC (-0.2%), Fan Milk PLC (-0.5%), Scancom PLC (-2.4%), Access Bank Ghana PLC (-3.0%), Kasapreko PLC (-3.0%), Ecobank Transnational Inc. (-3.6%), Benso Palm Plantation PLC (-4.2%). SIC Insurance Company PLC (-4.7%) and Ghana Oil Company PLC (-6.4%).
GCB Bank PLC (-8.4%), Intravenous Infusions PLC (-9.5%), Guinness Ghana Breweries PLC (-10.2%), Cal Bank PLC (-11.4%), Societe Generale Ghana PLC (-12.1%), Atlantic Lithium Ltd. (-15.2%) and Enterprise Group PLC (-33.1%) made up the rest.
GFIM
Meanwhile, the Ghana Fixed Income Market (GFIM) closed the month with a volume traded of 48.99 billion, representing an increase of 104.77%. This is compared to the same period last year.
Treasury Bills accounted for 45.98% of the total volume traded, while Government Notes and Bonds contributed 52.77% and Corporate Bonds accounted for 1.25%.
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