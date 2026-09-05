Stocks

GSE showed strong performance in August 2026 despite recording more stock losses

Source: Joy Business  
  5 September 2026 4:05am
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The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) showed strong performance at the close of August 2026, with the Composite Index and Financial Stock Index recording returns of 71.90% and 70.09%, respectively.

Trading activity continued to gain momentum with 133,867 transactions recorded, representing a 323.86% increase compared with the same period last year.

According to the GSE Monthly Summary, the top price gainers for the month were 10.

They were Dannex Ayrton Starwin PLC (313.6%), Digicut Production & Advertising PLC (211.1%), Hords PLC (125.6%), Unilever Ghana PLC (35.6%), Clydestone (Ghana) PLC (25.9%) and Cocoa Processing Co. PLC (17.6%). The rest were Meridian Marshalls Holding Company (9.1%), ZEN Petroleum Holdings PLC (8.9%), TotalEnergies Marketing Ghana PLC (3.9%) and Ecobank Ghana PLC (0.1%).

The price losers were, however, 16.

They included Standard Chartered Bank Gh. PLC (-0.2%), Fan Milk PLC (-0.5%), Scancom PLC (-2.4%), Access Bank Ghana PLC (-3.0%), Kasapreko PLC (-3.0%), Ecobank Transnational Inc. (-3.6%), Benso Palm Plantation PLC (-4.2%). SIC Insurance Company PLC (-4.7%) and Ghana Oil Company PLC (-6.4%).

GCB Bank PLC (-8.4%), Intravenous Infusions PLC (-9.5%), Guinness Ghana Breweries PLC (-10.2%), Cal Bank PLC (-11.4%), Societe Generale Ghana PLC (-12.1%), Atlantic Lithium Ltd. (-15.2%) and Enterprise Group PLC (-33.1%) made up the rest.

GFIM

Meanwhile, the Ghana Fixed Income Market (GFIM) closed the month with a volume traded of 48.99 billion, representing an increase of 104.77%. This is compared to the same period last year.

Treasury Bills accounted for 45.98% of the total volume traded, while Government Notes and Bonds contributed 52.77% and Corporate Bonds accounted for 1.25%.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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