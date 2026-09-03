Economy

GSE ranked best-performing stock market in Africa as of August 2026

Source: Joy Business  
  3 September 2026 6:16pm
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The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) ranked first as the best-performing stock exchange in Africa among 14 stock markets as of the end of August 2026.

The exchange returned 71.27% in local terms for investors.

In dollar terms, the Accra Bourse placed 2nd behind the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE). It recorded 59.09% return for investors.  

Nigeria recorded a whopping 153% in dollar terms for investors as of 31st August 2026, whilst returning 53.38% in local terms for the investors.

The GSE performance has been boosted by low inflation. The exchange rate has, however, experienced some fluctuation, depreciating by about 7% to the US dollar.

The equity market extended its positive run at the close of July 2026, with the Composite Index and  Financial Stock Index delivering returns of 75.99% and 77.27%, respectively/.

According to a report by the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE), market activity remained robust, with 140,323 transactions recorded, representing a 456.44% increase compared with the same period last year.

The price gainers for July 2026 were 23.

There were Intravenous Infusions PLC (367%), Hords PLC (255%), Clydestone (Ghana) PLC (61%), Cocoa Processing Co. PLC (31%), Ecobank Ghana PLC (16%), Scancom PLC (11%), Standard Chartered Bank Pref. Shares (10%) and Tullow Oil PLC (10%).

The rest were GCB Bank PLC (8%), Dannex Ayrton Starwin PLC (7%), Kasapreko PLC (6%), Ghana Oil Company PLC (6%), CalBank PLC (1%) and TotalEnergies Marketing Ghana PLC (1%).

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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