BoG encourages banks to list on GSE to unlock long-term capital

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) is encouraging more commercial banks to list on the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) as part of efforts to deepen the capital market and increase access to long-term financing for businesses.

The Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Johnson Asiama, said a stronger presence of banks on the stock exchange would provide them with additional sources of long-term capital, which could in turn support longer-term lending to businesses.

Speaking at the 2026 edition of the CEOs Connect organised by the Canada-Ghana Chamber of Commerce (CANCHAM), he said the move would help strengthen Ghana's financial architecture and reduce businesses' reliance on short-term financing.

“I was discussing with my sister a while ago. She assured me that a lot of progress is being made because if we get the majority of our banks listed on the Ghana Stock Exchange, that is additional long-term capital being managed,” he said.

According to him, increased access to long-term funding could enable banks to offer loans with longer repayment periods, giving businesses the time needed to establish and expand their operations.

“That way, a commercial bank can easily give you a loan for five years or even for ten years,” he said.

He explained that longer-term financing would allow businesses to take sufficient time to establish factories and put their strategies in place before they are required to fully repay their loans.

The Governor said a stronger presence of banks in the capital market could also broaden their access to long-term funding, strengthen transparency and governance, and contribute to a deeper financial system.

The call forms part of the Bank of Ghana's broader efforts to deepen Ghana's capital markets and mobilise long-term capital to support productive investment and private-sector growth.

The Governor also said the central bank would continue working with the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Ghana Stock Exchange to strengthen Ghana's financial architecture.

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