‘Lifestyle with Rossie’ set to redefine Saturday television on Joy Prime

Audio By Carbonatix
Joy Prime is set to add a fresh dimension to weekend television with the premiere of Lifestyle with Rossie.
This new magazine show promises to blend insightful conversations, practical health advice, social commentary and lifestyle inspiration.
The show premieres on Saturday, September 12, 2026, from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM, positioning itself as a destination for viewers looking for more than just entertainment on their screens.
In an era where audiences increasingly demand content that informs, challenges and adds value to their everyday lives, Lifestyle with Rossie seeks to bridge the gap between serious conversations and engaging television.
The 13-episode series brings together experts, industry leaders, visionaries and everyday changemakers to explore issues that affect individuals, communities and the country at large.
More Than a Lifestyle Show
At its core, Lifestyle with Rossie is built around the idea that lifestyle goes beyond fashion, food and leisure. It encompasses health, relationships, personal growth, leadership, national development and the choices people make every day.
The show achieves this through four carefully curated segments designed to offer viewers a well-rounded experience within every one-hour episode.
The Health segment features experts who provide practical guidance on medical and wellness issues, helping viewers make informed choices about their physical and mental wellbeing.
Nation Building takes the conversation beyond the individual, examining issues including governance, business, security, gender, leadership and innovation, while exploring how these issues influence Ghana's development.
Through Life in Motion, the show turns its attention to contemporary society, relationships, personal development and the experiences shaping modern life.
The episode then closes on a lighter but equally purposeful note with 5 Minutes with the Chef, a fast-paced culinary segment showcasing delicious and nutritious meals that can be prepared by busy professionals and families.
Rossie Brings Her Signature Voice to the Screen
Leading these conversations is Rosemary Aboagye Ntim (Dankyi), popularly known as Rossie.
A seasoned journalist, strategic communications professional and entrepreneur. Rossie brings to the programme a wealth of experience and a distinctive ability to engage guests on complex subjects without losing the audience.
An alumna of the University of Media, Arts and Communication (GIJ), Rossie has developed a reputation for championing conversations around gender equality, social governance and national development.
Her approach combines curiosity, confidence and warmth, allowing her to ask difficult questions while maintaining an engaging and relatable atmosphere.
With its combination of current affairs, human-interest conversations, health, personal development and food, Lifestyle with Rossie is positioning itself as more than a conventional lifestyle programme.
As Joy Prime continues to expand its programming offering, Lifestyle with Rossie arrives with an ambitious proposition: to make Saturday evenings not only entertaining, but meaningful.
Lifestyle with Rossie premieres on Saturday, 12th September, 2026, at 6:00 PM on Joy Prime.
Lifestyle with Rossie — Changing Mindsets. Inspiring Action. Transforming Lives.
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