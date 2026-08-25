GIPA explains key changes to Ghana’s investment regime to prospective investors in Atlanta

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Investment Promotion Authority (GIPA) has explained key changes to Ghana’s investment regime to prospective investors in Atlanta, United States of America, as part of its participation in Invest Fest 2026.
The Head of Protocol at GIPA, Manuela Adu, who led the delegation, said the new Ghana Investment Promotion Authority Act, 2026 (Act 1173), had removed the general minimum capital requirement for foreign-owned enterprises and joint ventures, except trading enterprises.
She made the disclosure on behalf of Mr Simon Madjie, Chief Executive Officer of GIPA, during an engagement with investors at the Ghana Pavilion, where the Authority presented investment opportunities and outlined changes to the country’s investment framework.
Mrs Adu said a non-citizen establishing a trading enterprise was required to invest a minimum of US$500,000 in cash as equity capital, while at least 75 per cent of the workforce must comprise skilled Ghanaians. The changes are part of the new investment framework under Act 1173.
She said the reforms were intended to make Ghana’s investment environment more attractive and flexible, particularly for investors seeking opportunities beyond traditional trading activities.
Mrs Adu also highlighted Ghana’s strategic position as a gateway to the wider African market through the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), whose Secretariat is headquartered in Accra.
She said investors who established businesses in Ghana could use the country as a base to access markets across the African continent.
Mrs Adu also introduced prospective investors to GIPA’s 24-hour service for investment registrations, investment renewals and quota applications.
She said the service was designed to provide investors with timely support as they navigated the process of establishing and operating businesses in Ghana.
The engagement formed part of GIPA’s wider activities at Invest Fest, where the Authority used the Ghana Pavilion and its stage to provide information on Ghana’s investment environment and connect prospective investors with opportunities in the country.
The GIPA investment delegation comprised Principal Investment Promotion Officers, Christopher Sedor and Bridget Odei; and Assistant Public Relations Officer, Raphael Apetorgbor.
The team engaged prospective investors, responded to enquiries and provided information on Ghana’s investment opportunities, regulatory framework and available support services.
The delegation also facilitated connections between interested investors and relevant institutions, with the aim of supporting follow-up discussions and potential investment opportunities in Ghana.
GIPA said it remained available to guide investors through the investment process and facilitate their engagement with relevant institutions as they considered establishing or expanding businesses in Ghana.
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