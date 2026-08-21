Ghana secured US$2.6bn FDIs in 2025 – GIPC Report

Simon Madjie

Ghana secured US$ 2.6 billion in Foreign Direct Investment in 2025, compared to US$ 651.7 million in 2024.

That’s according to the 2025 Investment Report sighted by JOYBUSINESS, which is on the theme; “Resetting Ghana’s Investment landscape for unlocking opportunities in a transforming economy”.

The 2025 Report which will be launched in Accra today by the Ghana Investment Promotion Authority, assesses Ghana’s investment performance in a year, marked by macroeconomic stabilisation, renewed investor engagement and widening pipeline of sector opportunities.

The report also revealed that “the 2025” marked a turning point in Ghana’s investment journey. “Following a period of significant macroeconomic adjustment, Ghana has made progress toward restoring stability”.





The report also believes that Ghana’s deepened global investment engagement also played a significant role in the pick-up in investments and FDIs, as targeted missions and strategic partnerships across Asia, Europe, and Africa played major roles.

New Projects

The report showed that the US$ 2.62 billion recorded in FDI inflows, was across 245 new projects and existing companies, which the report says reflects sustained investor interest in Ghana.

New investments projects accounted for the majority of inflows, completed by significant capital injections in the petroleum and free zones sectors.

At the macro level, balance of payments data showed that FDIs rose to US$1.91 billion, driven largely by reinvested earnings (95.4 %), an indication of strong investor retention and confidence.

In terms of FDI composition and sources, GIPA said Ghana recorded 181 new projects valued at US$1.4 billion.

The Petroleum Commission had 18 projects worth US$739 million (Existing Upstream Companies).

The Ghana Free Zones Authority also recorded 42 new capital investments worth US$176 million.

In terms of top sources by number of projects, China topped the list with 70 projects, followed by India with 22, Nigeria 10, UAE nine and United Kingdom with eight projects.

The Cayman Islands came on top in terms of FDI in value with US $500 million, followed by China with US$486 million.

The general trade sector in Ghana absorbed 23 projects, valued at US$733 million.

In addition, Ghana secured, US $ 11.48 billion in announced and pipeline investments, including commitment from high level and international engagements.

In terms of the outlook, the report noted that investment in Ghana remains positive. This is despite global uncertainties persisting.

Overall, Ghana’s growth recovery in 2025 reflects a combination of favourable external conditions and improved domestic macroeconomic management. According to GIPA, the broad-based expansion across agriculture, industry, and services indicates strengthening economic fundamentals and increasing resilience.

Implication for Investments

GIPA said the alignment between sectoral growth and FDI inflows underscores Ghana’s transition toward a more diversified and investment-driven growth model. As macroeconomic stability continues to improve, opportunities are expected to expand in agro-processing, manufacturing, digital services, and value-added exports.

This positions Ghana as a competitive destination for long-term investors seeking access to both domestic and regional markets.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.