GIPA CEO calls for stronger coordination to provide a clearer picture of investment activity

Audio By Carbonatix
The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Investment Promotion Authority (GIPA), Simon Madjie, has called for stronger coordination among institutions to provide a clearer picture of investment activity in Ghana.
He said Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) went beyond cash inflows to include investments in machinery, equipment, raw materials and other components.
Mr. Madjie made the remarks in Accra at the unveiling of the 2025 Annual Investment Report on Friday, August 21, 2026.
The report, the first-ever FDI report compiled by GIPA, recorded US$2.62 billion in FDI in 2025.
The report was jointly compiled by GIPA, the Ministry of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, the Ministry of Finance, the Bank of Ghana, the Petroleum Commission and the Ghana Free Zones Authority.
It covers investment activity and opportunities across the economy. The launch brought together key stakeholders in Ghana’s investment ecosystem, including Dr Johnson Pandit Asiamah, Governor of the Bank of Ghana; Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry; and Emeafa Hardcastle, Chief Executive Officer of the Petroleum Commission.
Ghana secured US$ 2.6 billion in Foreign Direct Investment in 2025, compared to US$ 651.7 million in 2024.
The report revealed that “the 2025” marked a turning point in Ghana’s investment journey. “Following a period of significant macroeconomic adjustment, Ghana has made progress toward restoring stability”.
The report also believed that Ghana’s deepened global investment engagement also played a significant role in the pick-up in investments and FDIs, as targeted missions and strategic partnerships across Asia, Europe, and Africa played major roles.
New Projects
The report showed that the US$ 2.62 billion recorded in FDI inflows, was across 245 new projects and existing companies, which the report says reflects sustained investor interest in Ghana.
New investments projects accounted for the majority of inflows, completed by significant capital injections in the petroleum and free zones sectors.
At the macro level, balance of payments data showed that FDIs rose to US$1.91 billion, driven largely by reinvested earnings (95.4 %), an indication of strong investor retention and confidence.
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