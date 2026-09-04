Horticulture Expo: Gov’t targets stronger agric value chain to boost horticulture exports

Audio By Carbonatix
Government says it is integrating agriculture, agribusiness, and industry as part of efforts to strengthen Ghana’s productive economy and make locally produced agricultural goods more competitive on both domestic and international markets.
Minister of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare says the strategy is intended to create stronger linkages across the agricultural value chain, from production and processing to packaging and market access.
She made the remarks at the 3rd Ghana International Horticulture Expo, which brought together farmers, exporters, processors, investors, and other industry players to showcase products and explore opportunities for growth in Ghana’s horticulture sector.
The Expo provided a platform for businesses to build partnerships, identify investment opportunities, and promote Ghanaian horticultural products, with stakeholders highlighting the sector’s potential to generate jobs, increase export earnings, and contribute to economic growth.
According to the minister, government’s approach seeks to ensure that agricultural production is supported by industries capable of processing and adding value to raw materials while creating access to markets for finished products.
“A farmer’s harvest is only as valuable as the industry waiting to process it. A factory is only as strong as the raw materials entering its gates. And a product is only as competitive as the market it can reach," she said.
She said bringing trade, agribusiness, and industry under one ministry reflects government’s recognition that agriculture cannot be transformed in isolation from processing and markets.
However, President of the Federation Association of Ghanaian Exporters (FAGE), Davis Korboe, says agricultural transformation must go beyond policy discussions and translate into practical support for farmers and businesses.
He called on government to improve access to irrigation, land, skills, and patient capital, particularly for young people seeking to enter the agriculture sector.
Mr. Korboe also stressed the need for greater value addition, saying Ghana must strengthen its capacity to produce, store, process, and market agricultural products if it is to achieve food resilience and compete effectively in export markets.
He urged government to create a policy environment that builds confidence, encourages innovation, and attracts investment into agriculture and agribusiness.
The 3rd Ghana International Horticulture Expo was held under the theme “From Soil to Sovereignty: Building Agricultural Self-Reliance.”
The theme reflects growing calls for Ghana to strengthen domestic agricultural production while developing the capacity to process and market locally produced goods for both domestic consumption and export.
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