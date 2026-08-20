GIPA invites investors to maiden ‘Invest Ghana Summit’

The Ghana Investment Promotion Authority (GIPA) has invited investors, business leaders and prospective investment partners to participate in the maiden Invest Ghana Summit later this year.

Christopher Sedor, Principal Investment Promotion Officer at GIPA, extended the invitation during engagements with investors at Invest Fest 2026 in Atlanta, United States of America.

He spoke on behalf of Simon Madjie, Chief Executive Officer of GIPA.

Mr Sedor said the Summit would provide a platform for investors to engage government leaders, policymakers, business executives and other stakeholders on investment opportunities in Ghana.

He said the event was designed to showcase Ghana’s investment potential, facilitate strategic partnerships, and promote sustainable economic growth. The Summit is expected to bring together government leaders, policymakers, investors, captains of industry, diplomats, development partners, multinational corporations, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and members of the business community from Ghana and beyond.

Mr Sedor said Ghana offered investment opportunities across several sectors, including agriculture and agro-processing, manufacturing, energy, technology and digital services, tourism and hospitality, real estate, infrastructure and logistics.

He said the Government’s 24-Hour Economy policy was creating opportunities for increased production and greater private-sector participation.

Mr Sedor urged investors interested in Ghana to attend the Summit to explore investment opportunities and engage with relevant government institutions and business leaders.

He said the event would also provide participants with opportunities to establish business connections, identify potential investment projects and explore strategic partnerships in Ghana.

The invitation followed GIPA’s engagements with investors at Invest Fest, where the Authority showcased Ghana’s investment opportunities through the Ghana Pavilion and sessions organised on the GIPA stage.

The GIPA investment delegation comprised Ms Manuela Adu, Head of Protocol; Mrs Bridget Odei, Principal Investment Promotion Officer; and Mr Raphael Apetorgbor, Assistant Public Relations Officer.

The delegation also highlighted provisions of the Ghana Investment Promotion Authority Act, 2026 (Act 1173), including the citizenship-by-investment framework, which is expected to strengthen Ghana’s appeal to high-net-worth investors.

GIPA is to implement the provision in collaboration with the Ministry of the Interior as part of efforts to enhance Ghana’s investment environment.

The Authority’s participation in Invest Fest was undertaken in collaboration with the Ghana Tourism Authority, with participation from private-sector partners Adansie Travel and Tours and Sunseekers Travel and Tours.

The engagements formed part of GIPA’s efforts to position Ghana as a competitive investment destination and deepen engagement with international investors and business partners.

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