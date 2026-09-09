Tycoon to pay ex-wife $1.87bn in record South Korea divorce settlement

Audio By Carbonatix
A South Korean court has ordered gaming tycoon Kwon Hyuk-bin to pay his ex-wife 2.55tr won ($1.87bn; £1.38bn) in assets, marking the largest divorce settlement in the country's history.
Kwon, who founded South Korea's third-largest video game company Smilegate, is one of the country's richest men. Bloomberg puts his net worth at $3bn.
Smilegate was wholly owned by him until Wednesday when a court ruled that a 35% stake, valued at about 2.5tr won, be transferred to his wife Lee Hwa-jin. He was also ordered to pay her an additional 65bn won in cash.
This settlement is more than double the previous record of 944bn won which tech titan Chey Tae-won was ordered to pay his ex-wife.
In filing for divorce with Kwon, Lee had sought a 50% stake in Smilegate. Her lawyers argued that she had helped finance the company at its founding, according to Bloomberg.
Kwon and Lee got married in 2001, a year before he founded Smilegate. Its best-known titles include the first-person shooter game CrossFire and the action role-playing game Lost Ark.
Lee also said she spent more than 20 years raising their children and caring for their household.
Kwon in turn argued that Lee neither invested nor worked for the company. Earlier this year, Smilegate published a statement saying all of the company's initial capital came from Kwon.
A Smilegate spokesperson declined to "comment on the major shareholder's personal matters".
"We will continue to faithfully perform our duties as usual," they said in a statement cited by The Chosun Daily.
Both parties can still challenge the ruling.
In July this year, Chey Tae-won, the chairman of the corporate giant SK Group, was ordered to pay his ex-wife 944bn won which, prior to today's ruling, was the largest divorce award in Korean history.
However, this was later struck down by the Supreme Court who cited a miscalculation that increased the value of the couple's assets. It has ordered the case to be reviewed.
Latest Stories
-
TUC demands overhaul of Council of State, wants presidential appointees capped at 5
13 minutes
-
Health workers raise alarm over unpaid ’13th month salary’, staff shortages
14 minutes
-
CSSPS doesn’t need overhaul, review policies behind system – Adutwum
17 minutes
-
2026 U-20 WWC: Black Princesses beat South Korea to keep qualification hopes alive
20 minutes
-
‘Corruption must be assassinated’ – Citizen Kofi calls for tougher punishment to reset Ghana’s culture
27 minutes
-
Illicit political funding and vote buying: A threat to Ghana’s democracy
30 minutes
-
Hill Tennis Club and Ghana Tennis Federation honor Professor Bannerman Richter
34 minutes
-
Google to invest $15.1bn in Finland AI infrastructure, strike nuclear power deal
35 minutes
-
TUC supports CRC call to make Ghanaians custodians of their lands
37 minutes
-
With large crowds attending, Norway lays King Harald to rest
37 minutes
-
Ghana Sports Fund board engage media over project
38 minutes
-
Study hard, make your parents proud – Ahanta West MP tells 150 BECE candidates
38 minutes
-
Let districts choose MMDCE candidates without central government interference – TUC
44 minutes
-
Lawra MP restores ambulance, commissions modern laboratory at Domwine Health Centre
44 minutes
-
UTAG-UG accuses GTEC of threatening academic freedom with faculty recruitment drive
44 minutes