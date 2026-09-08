Football | National

2026 U-20 WWC: Black Princesses face South Korea in must-win game

Source: Ruth Akoto-Donkor  
  8 September 2026 12:36pm
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The Black Princesses are preparing for their crucial second Group C fixture at the 2026 U-20 Women’s World Cup, where they will face South Korea.

Ghana is desperate to get back on track following a disappointing 3-0 defeat to Ecuador in their tournament opener on Sunday.

The team currently sits at the bottom of the group, three points behind Ecuador and a point behind South Korea and France, who drew in the other Group C. Despite qualifying for an impressive eighth consecutive U-20 Women’s World Cup, the Black Princesses have never progressed beyond the group stage.

Head Coach Charles Sampson remains optimistic about breaking that pattern despite the loss to the debutants over the weekend, which leaves them in a tight situation ahead of Wednesday's clash.

Adding to the team's boost, defender Margaret Agyapomaa has been cleared to play after serving a suspension for her red card in Ghana's last qualifier against Uganda.

The fixture is a must-win for Sampson and his charges. A loss would keep the princesses at the bottom of the group with zero points after two games, mathematically eliminating them from the competition with a game to spare.

Ghana will take on South Korea at the Arena Sosnowiec in Poland, with kickoff scheduled for 1:00 PM. The other group game will see group leaders Ecuador also take on France.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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