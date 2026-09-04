South Korea says US companies to invest $2 billion in chip, energy sectors

Four U.S. companies have committed a combined $2 billion in investment in South Korea across semiconductors, advanced materials, and energy, Seoul's Industry Ministry said on Friday.

The investments were announced during a ceremony attended by Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan in Washington on Thursday, according to a ministry press release.

U.S. industrial gases supplier Air Products will expand semiconductor gas and rare ​gas facilities in Pyeongtaek, and ​chip equipment maker Axcelis will expand production ‌of ⁠ion implantation systems in South Korea, the ministry said.

Materials company Corning will invest in advanced ​glass and ​other materials ⁠used in displays and semiconductors, and renewable energy ​developer Pacifico Energy will ​advance ⁠a 3.2-gigawatt offshore wind project in the country's southwest expected to ⁠host ​a new chips ​cluster, according to the press release.

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