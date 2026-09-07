Legal Green Association to hold maiden law students’ conference

Legal Green

The Legal Green Association (LGA) of the Ghana School of Law is set to hold its maiden Law Students’ Conference on September 11, 2026, in Accra.

The conference, which will be held at the Ghana Shippers House in Ridge, will bring together law students pursuing LLB, Pre-Bar and Professional Law School programmes.

It will be held on the theme: “Bridging Justice and Governance: The Role of Lawyers in Political Leadership.”

The event is expected to provide a platform for discussions on legal practice, political leadership, the legislative process, legal ethics and the participation of young people in governance.

Among the speakers and guests expected at the conference are Deputy Chief of Staff Nana Oye Bampoe Addo; Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Dr Dominic Ayine; Minister of Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa; Minister of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Mahama Ayariga; and the Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Edudzi Kudzo Tameklo.

Also expected are the Member of Parliament for Madina, Francis-Xavier Sosu; Managing Director of the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR), Edmond Kombat; and energy expert and managing attorney, Lom Nuku Ahlijah.

Leader of the LGA, Festus Matey, said the conference had become necessary in the wake of recent reforms in legal education and professional training in Ghana.

He said law students needed a national platform through which they could discuss issues affecting their education, professional development and future role in the justice system.

“It is therefore important we create a voice for law students on a national platform just as the Bar conferences are for lawyers,” Mr Matey said.

Discussions at the conference will include legal ethics in political leadership, citizen participation in justice, the role of young people in political leadership and issues relating to legal practice.

The LGA will also use the occasion to recognise its founding members, former leaders, patrons and current leadership.

The conference will further precede the election of new leaders of the association for the 2026/2027 academic year.

The Legal Green Association is a student organisation of the Ghana School of Law that seeks to provide a platform for law students and young members of the legal profession to discuss issues concerning legal education, professional development and the justice system.

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