Legal Green Association congratulates members elected to Ghana School of Law SRC

The Legal Green Association (LGA) has congratulated its members who were elected to leadership positions in the recent Ghana School of Law (GSL) SRC and Congress elections.

The Association particularly congratulated Isaac Nlason on his election as SRC President and Janet Yirbeyogr on her election as the first female Speaker of Congress at the Ghana School of Law.

In a statement, the LGA described the victories as a significant milestone in student leadership at the institution, saying the results reflected the confidence placed in its members by their colleagues.

The Association said Ms Yirbeyogr had distinguished herself through humility, dedication, hard work and commitment to service, describing her election as a landmark achievement.

The LGA also noted that a majority of the key positions within the SRC and Congress had been won by members of the Association.

It said the outcome reflected its emphasis on developing members into competent, responsible and transformational leaders.

According to the Association, the victories should be viewed not simply as electoral successes but as opportunities for the elected members to serve and make a meaningful contribution to the student body.

The LGA urged its elected members to remain humble, accessible and accountable, stressing that the real test of leadership begins after elections.

It further encouraged them to honour their commitments and deliver on the mandates entrusted to them by their colleagues.

The Association also congratulated Deputy Speaker Maxwell Cheye Hudi, Clerk of Congress Success Nmaat-Sumahem Ziba and other LGA members elected to leadership positions within the Ghana School of Law SRC and Congress.

The LGA commended the entire student body for participating in the elections and exercising their democratic rights.

It said it would continue to support and guide its members as they undertake their respective responsibilities.

“The election is over; the work begins now,” the Association said, urging its members to deliver on their mandates and uphold the values of integrity, service, excellence and responsible leadership.

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